Apple выпустила новую iOS: что нового

Американская компания Apple выпустила новую версию для своей операционной системы iOS. В новинке разработчики исправляют ошибки, которые могли возникать у пользователей прошлой версии.
Apple выпустила iOS 14.7.1. Фото: из открытых источников
Апдейт под названием 14.7.1 вышел, как для iOS, так и для операционной системы установленной на планшетных компьютерах Apple iPad OS. Как стало известно, в обновлении было исправлена ошибка, когда пользователи iPhone имеющие сканер отпечатка пальцев Touch ID не могли включить смарт-часы Apple Watch, с которыми создана пара с помощью функции "Открывать с iPhone".
Также в новинке были добавлены новые важные обновления безопасности, которые рекомендовано всем пользователям.
iOS и iPad 14.7.1 стала доступна для устройств: iPhone 6s и новее, всех моделей iPad Pro, iPad Air 2 и новее, iPad пятого поколения и новее, iPad mini 4 и новее, iPod touch седьмого поколения.
Напомним, ранее издание "Комментарии" сообщало о том, каким будет новый iPhone SE. Инсайдеры рассказали о планах компании. Сообщается, что новинка может получить такую же платформу, как у линейки смартфонов iPhone 12. Дизайн может остаться таким же, как и предшественника. Новый смартфон может стать самым дешёвым смартфоном от Apple с поддержкой сетей 5G. Подробнее об этом читайте в нашей статье.
Также портал "Комментарии" информировал о том, что компания Apple запустит новую услугу для своих клиентов. Сообщается, что она создается в сотрудничестве с одним из крупнейших инвестиционных банков. Инсайдеры рассказали о том, что из себя будет представлять новая услуга от Apple. Подробнее об этом читайте в нашей статье.
